Florissant woman killed in North City shooting

One person is dead and another is injured following a double shooting in St. Louis early Sunday morning.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near Grand and North Broadway just after 1:30 this morning, where a man and a woman were both shot. The woman, later identified as Donulette Smith, of Florissant, died from her injuries, and the man was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. There is currently no word on a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Including this double shooting, there have been a total of 10 shootings this weekend in St. Louis. Since Friday night, five people have died. Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call St. Louis City Police or CrimeStoppers.

