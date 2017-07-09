Man shot and killed in north St. Louis

St. Louis police are investigating a homicide that happened in north St. Louis on Saturday night. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis police are investigating a homicide that happened in North St. Louis on Saturday night.

Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Louis and Clara Ave, where a man was shot in the head and died.

No information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting has been released at this time. This homicide marks the fifth death and 10th shooting in the city of St. Louis this weekend.

