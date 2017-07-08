Child hospitalized after fire likely caused by playing with matches

A child is in the hospital after a fire at a St. Louis apartment building in the 1500 block of Cochran Place on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Cochran Place following reports of a fire on the second floor of the building. Preliminary reports say the fire may have been caused by the child playing with matches or a lighter.

The child was taken to an area hospital with serious burns, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The St. Louis Fire Department later took to Twitter to advise parents that matches and lighters are not toys, and should be kept out of the reach of children.

Prelim report from 1500blk Cochran Pl: child playing w/matches or a lighter. Child transported urgently to an area hospital. #STLCity https://t.co/0ebJITxmwb — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 8, 2017

