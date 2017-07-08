2 men charged after alleged robbery, police pursuit in North County

Two men have been arrested following a robbery that turned into a police pursuit early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, St. Louis County police received a call for a robbery in the 12300 block of Horizon Village Drive. According to police, Dontae Rockett, 17, and Damius McPhearson, 17, robbed the victims of their car and personal belongings at gunpoint.

Officers spotted the vehicle soon after and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects drove off and led police on a pursuit that ended in the Halls Ferry Circle.

Rockett has been charged with robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

McPhearson has been charged with robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

