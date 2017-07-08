Alton police investigating quadruple shooting - KMOV.com

Alton police investigating quadruple shooting

Posted: Updated:
Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that occurred in the 700 block of the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex early Saturday morning. (Credit: KMOV) Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that occurred in the 700 block of the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex early Saturday morning. (Credit: KMOV)
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

Police in Alton are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened early Saturday morning. 

Information is limited at this time, but police said that the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex. 

Four victims were shot in the incident, and were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Option 8, or call the department's anonymous tip hotline at 618-465-5948.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly