Paralyzed Ballwin police officer prepares to move into new home

Officer Michael Flamion is preparing to move into this new home in Ballwin (Credit: KMOV)

One year ago on Saturday, Ballwin police Officer Michael Flamion was shot and paralyzed during a routine traffic stop on New Ballwin Road.

Officer Flamion was present on Thursday as Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed the "Blue Alert System" into law. Flamion's entire family is also preparing to move into a new smart home in Ballwin.

Construction on the home is ahead of schedule. It is being built with help from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

