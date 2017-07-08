2 men injured after double shooting in south St. Louis - KMOV.com

2 men injured after double shooting in south St. Louis

St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting in South St. Louis. 

The shooting happened at Grand and Alberta just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police say two male victims were taken to a local hospital after being shot near a Shell gas station. Both are listed in critical but stable condition. 

There is currently no word on a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting. 

