2 men injured after double shooting in south St. Louis

St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting in South St. Louis.

The shooting happened at Grand and Alberta just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police say two male victims were taken to a local hospital after being shot near a Shell gas station. Both are listed in critical but stable condition.

There is currently no word on a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.