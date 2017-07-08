2 killed in North City shooting identified

St. Louis police investigate the scene of a double homicide at Delmar and Garrison on Saturday, July 8, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Information is limited at this time, but police say the shooting happened at Garrison and Delmar just after 5 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two male victims lying dead in the street from gunshot wounds. Police later identified the victims as Antonio Williams, 27, and Reginald Bailey, 28

There is currently no word on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

