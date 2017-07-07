Police chase ends in East St. Louis, two suspects arrested

Police on the scene of a chase that ended in East St. Louis on Friday, July 7, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

A police pursuit that started in the Metro East on Friday afternoon made its way through downtown St. Louis before ending back in Illinois.

Police tell News 4 that the two suspects in the pursuit were wanted by the DEA. After winding through St. Louis, the pursuit ended in East St. Louis, where the two suspects, a father and a son, were taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

