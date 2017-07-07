Engine failure forces small plane to land in Augusta field

An engine failure forced this plane to make an emergency landing in a field near Augusta on Friday, July 7, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

A scary situation unfolded in St. Charles County on Friday when a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in an area field.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says an engine failure forced the plane to land in a farming field just south of Augusta, which is about 50 minutes west of St. Louis. The field is located near Public Street and Highway 94.

Although there were two people in the plane, authorities say no one on board was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.