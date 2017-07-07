Sales of Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries resume in Illinois

Now that Illinois has passed a budget plan for the first time since 2015, both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries are back open in the state.

Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith announced on Thursday night that sales of the two lotteries have resumed after being suspended last week while lawmakers in Springfield debated the budget crisis.

"Players may purchase tickets at any of the Lottery's nearly 8,000 retail partners, via our mobile app, or at IllinoisLottery.com," Smith said in a statement. "We appreciate the loyalty of our players and retail partners as we continue our mission to fund K-12 education."

On Thursday, the Illinois House of Representatives voted to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto on increasing state income taxes and spending plan, giving the state of Illinois a budget plan.

This announcement also brings an end to delaying payments to people with prizes of more than $25,000.

