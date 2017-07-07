Victims from Spring 2017 Flood getting helping hand from volunteers

It's been more than two months since heavy rains hit the St. Louis-area, flooding homes and businesses.

Some like Ashley Sartorius are still rebuilding. She and her husband had just finished fixing their trailer after it was damaged during the 2015 flood.

"I used to love thunderstorms, all the rain and all that but after the 2015 flood, I've been terrified of it when it rains again,” she said.

Ashley, her husband, and their three children were once again left without a home during the 2017 flood. That’s when the Eureka Disaster Relief Committee stepped in.

The group was formed last year to help residents recover from flooding.

Instead of rebuilding Ashley’s trailer, they purchased trailers for Ashley and other families, then recruited hundreds of volunteers from across the country to rehab the new trailers.

"It's hard work and it's usually hot. It just seems like we get more out of it than we think the people we are working for gets. So it's kind of cool,” said Ken Muth, a volunteer from Wisconsin.

His time and effort is something Ashley said she doesn’t take lightly.

"It just makes me happy that there are people out there that are willing to do this for anybody that needs help for free,” she said.

The Eureka Disaster Relief Committee is still looking for volunteers and donations. They purchased Ashley’s new trailer along with three others with donation money.

If you'd like to help out you can reach them committee here 636-938-4432 or email them missourifloodrelief@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved