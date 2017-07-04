Suspect in custody regarding fatal Fourth of July shooting

A male victim was fatally shot in near the intersection of Cole and 17th on July 4. Credit: KMOV

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect vehicle. (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department )

A suspect is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on the Fourth of July in 2017.

Bobby Slack, 24, was shot multiple times near the intersection of 17th and Cole around 2:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

After the shots were fired, police said Slack's vehicle crashed into a parked car. Another man, described as being 26 years old, was inside Slack's vehicle at the time of the shooting and suffered a minor injury.

Following the shooting, police released a surveillance photo of a blue vehicle that had no license plate and was believed to be connected to the incident.

In early 2018, the Circuit Attorney’s Office said they had arrested Arthur Ford, 24, in connection with the fatal shooting. They said Ford was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. His cash-only bond was set at $1 million.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has information related to the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved