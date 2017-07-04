Single-vehicle crash in Perryville leaves one dead

Police have identified the Perryville man who was killed in a single single-crash in Perry County the morning of the Fourth of July.

Police say the accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of North Highway 61, where 53-year-old Michael McClure was killed when the pickup truck he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

McClure was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

