Elderly woman carjacked in Godfrey

Madison County Sheriff's Deputies are on the lookout for 3 suspects in a carjacking that happened last Thursday.

Police say the incident began just after 9 p.m. when a 79-year-old woman pulled her car into a garage on the 300 block of Canary Lane.

The woman was then approached by three black males who displayed a firearm and ordered her to get out of her car and hand over her cell phone. After she did, the suspects got in her car and fled the scene. The victim was not harmed.

"I know that lady really well and I couldn't believe it," said longtime Canary Lane resident Ray Byrd. "Her kids and my kids grew up together."

"She's 80-years-old and it's just sad to think that somebody would come and harm her in any way," said Canary Lane resident Barbara Anderson.

The victim's car is described as a burgundy 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plate MEOW5, and was last seen driving on Nightingale in Godfrey right after the incident.

"I've talked about moving, but I really don't want to leave, this is a safe neighborhood," said Canary Lane resident Jody Bozovich. "We're not going to be afraid, we're just going to be aware."

Anyone with any information on the incident, the suspects or the location of the victim's car is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

