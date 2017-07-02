Suspect in Madison, Ill. murder arrested

Thirty-year-old Bryant Adair of St. Louis has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Madison. (Credit: Belleville, Ill. police)

Thirty-year-old Bryant Adair of St. Louis has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Madison.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was investigating the death of Darren Henderson who was found lying in an open field with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of West 2nd and Jefferson on June 28.

Adair turned himself in to police in St. Louis City and was arrested on outstanding Missouri warrants. Officials said as additional information was developed, it was clear Adair was the suspect in this case.

The Madison County State's Attorney issued charges on July 1.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Madison County PD or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved