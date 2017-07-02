West County mall employee carjacked at gunpoint

Police in Des Peres are investigating a carjacking that happened at West County Center on Saturday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 that the victim, a mall employee, was walking to her car in the third floor of the mall parking garage by Nordstrom's when she was approached by a man with a gun who demanded her keys. The suspect then left with the car, and the victim was not injured.

The car, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, was found abandoned on North 22nd Street in St. Louis later that night.

The suspect is described as a black male believed to be in his 20s. No other information is available at this time.

