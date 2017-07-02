Police identify female passenger in fatal North County car accident

Crews at the scene of a fatal accident on Parker Road in North County on Sunday, July 2, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

One person is dead and two others are injured following a serious car accident in North County on Sunday.

Police have since identified the deceased person as Kylie Billingsley of Florissant, Missouri,

St. Louis County Police say the accident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 6300 block of Parker Road, where an Acura sedan left the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver of that car, a man in his early 20s, is hospitalized with serious injuries. Billingsley and another female passenger were in the back seat at the time of the accident. Both women were in their 20's.

Billingsley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other female victim was treated for minor injuries. Accident Reconstruction is investigating the incident.

