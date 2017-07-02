Volunteers paint Metro bus for 'Art in Transit' program

Volunteers paint a Metro bus for the 'Art in Transit' program (Credit: KMOV)

Volunteers of all ages are helping transform a Metro bus into a work of art.

The colorful bus will soon be on the road throughout the St. Louis area. It's all part of a program called "Arts in Transit."

The bus painted this weekend has a special focus.

"We chose to do one side with health begins in the soil, and the other side is for the Ferguson Farmer's Market," artist Crystal Stevens said.

Once completed, the bus will join the Art in Motion fleet. The mural will remain on the bus for one year as it travels around town.

