Two people shot, injured in North County

St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North County on Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened around 7:39 p.m., when a man in his 20s was driving on northbound Lewis & Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres. While driving, he was shot several times by a suspect who was traveling in the same direction behind him in a silver vehicle.

Police also say one other victim, a man in his 40s, was traveling southbound on Lewis & Clark on his motorcycle when he was shot once in the lower body.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The younger victim is in critical condition, while the older victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

