Blues sign three players as free agency period begins

After the NHL's free agency period began on Saturday morning, the St. Louis Blues signed three players to new contracts.

Forward Chris Thorburn, formerly of the Winnipeg Jets, signed a two-year contract worth #1.8 million. Thorburn, 34, played in 64 games with the Jets last season, tallying four points on three goals and one assist.

The Blues also signed forward Beau Bennett to a one-year contract worth $650,000. Bennett, 25, scored eight goals and 11 assists for the New Jersey Devils last season, both of which are career highs.

Additionally, the team agreed to a one-year, $650,000 deal with Oskar Sundqvist, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins last week for Ryan Reaves. The Blues are hoping Sundqvist can contribute as a third line center following Patrik Berglund's shoulder injury.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved