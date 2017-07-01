Police: St. Louis murder suspect doused man with accelerant, set - KMOV.com

Police: St. Louis murder suspect doused man with accelerant, set him on fire

A St. Louis man has been charged with setting another man on fire, which resulted in his death.

Police said the gruesome murder of McAlister Presley, 34, happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Virginia.

Police said Derrion Gray, 27, of the 7000 block of Nottingham, is charged with murder and armed criminal action. Police said he doused Presley in an accelerant and set him on fire. Presley was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

