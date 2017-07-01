Amtrak offering discounts in Illinois for solar eclipse event

If you want to make a trip out of the once in a lifetime solar eclipse event this August, Amtrak is helping you get to areas where it can be seen the longest.

The rail service says anyone heading to Carbondale, IL on the Illini or Saluki trains between August 16 and 22 can save 30 percent on tickets.

The route makes various stops between Chicago and Carbondale.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved