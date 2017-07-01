Man hospitalized after shooting in Tower Grove East

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Friday night in Tower Grove East.

Police tell News 4 that a man was shot in the chest around 11 p.m. on Magnolia Avenue, just a couple blocks away from Tower Grove Park. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

No information has been released on the shooting suspect.

