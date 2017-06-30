Man in stable condition after being shot, hit with hammer in St. Louis

One person is in stable condition following a shooting that happened in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis on Friday night.

The victim, a 24-year-old black male, told police he was standing in the 6100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive when he suddenly felt a severe pain to the back of his head. The victim turned around and saw another black male in his 20's holding a hammer.

The victim then grabbed the hammer and a struggle ensued, ending with the suspect shooting the victim in the leg and fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5'9" with mohawk-style hair. The investigation is ongoing.

