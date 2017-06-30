Several Downtown roads to close on Saturday for VP Parade

A large number of streets in downtown St. Louis will be closed on Saturday for the annual VP Parade.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Market Street at Kiener Plaza and end at Union Station. Market Street from 18th Street to 20th Street will be closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the parade.

Additionally, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday:

Broadway from Washington to Chouteau

6th Street from Pine to Chestnut

7th Street from Chestnut to Walnut

8th Street from Chestnut to Clark

9th Street from Chestnut to Clark

10th Street from Chestnut to Clark

11th Street from Chestnut to Clark

Chestnut from 4th Street to 7th Street

Chestnut from 18th Street to 20th Street

Market from 4th Street to 20th Street

Walnut Street from Tucker to 4th Street

Clark Street from 4th Street to Broadway

Spruce Street from 4th Street to Broadway

16th Street from Market Street to Broadway

The following streets will also be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday:

Market Street from 4th Street to Jefferson

Tucker from Chestnut to Walnut Street

13th Street from 13th Street to Market Street

14th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

15th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

16th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

17th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

18th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

19th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

20th Street from Chestnut to Eugenia Street

21st Street from Market to Eugenia Street

22nd Street from Market Street to Clark Street

23rd Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street

Clark Street from 22nd Street to Jefferson Street

Hwy 40/64 westbound exit to Market Street at 22nd Street

St. Louis police will be enforcing a strict no parking policy in and around the parade route.

