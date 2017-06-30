Several Downtown roads to close on Saturday for VP Parade - KMOV.com

Several Downtown roads to close on Saturday for VP Parade

Credit: America's Birthday Parade
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A large number of streets in downtown St. Louis will be closed on Saturday for the annual VP Parade. 

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Market Street at Kiener Plaza and end at Union Station. Market Street from 18th Street to 20th Street will be closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the parade. 

Additionally, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday:

  • Broadway from Washington to Chouteau

  • 6th Street from Pine to Chestnut

  • 7th Street from Chestnut to Walnut

  • 8th Street from Chestnut to Clark

  • 9th Street from Chestnut to Clark

  • 10th Street from Chestnut to Clark

  • 11th Street from Chestnut to Clark

  • Chestnut from 4th Street to 7th Street

  • Chestnut from 18th Street to 20th Street

  • Market from 4th Street to 20th Street

  • Walnut Street from Tucker to 4th Street

  • Clark Street from 4th Street to Broadway

  • Spruce Street from 4th Street to Broadway

  • 16th Street from Market Street to Broadway

The following streets will also be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday:

  • Market Street from 4th Street to Jefferson

  • Tucker from Chestnut to Walnut Street

  • 13th Street from 13th Street to Market Street

  • 14th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

  • 15th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

  • 16th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

  • 17th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

  • 18th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

  • 19th Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street

  • 20th Street from Chestnut to Eugenia Street

  • 21st Street from Market to Eugenia Street

  • 22nd Street from Market Street to Clark Street

  • 23rd Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street

  • Clark Street from 22nd Street to Jefferson Street

  • Hwy 40/64 westbound exit to Market Street at 22nd Street

St. Louis police will be enforcing a strict no parking policy in and around the parade route.

