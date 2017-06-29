Plans to build Aldi near Mehlville schools scrapped

Parents in the Mehlville School District are upset over the possible sale of some prime property. They argue a new business that would go in could endanger students at two schools. (Credit: KMOV)

Plans to build a grocery store near two schools in south St. Louis County have been scrapped.

Earlier this year, parents in the Mehlville School District contacted News 4 stating they were upset over the sale of some prime property. They argued the new business that would go in could endanger students at two schools.

“By building a store on the school property, you’re giving a predator an invitation to enter your child’s safe zone,” said Angie Franzi. Her 6-year-old daughter attends Wohlwend Elementary. “I’m worried that there will be children that may get injured with the extra traffic in the parking lot going in and out of the shared driveway.”

The Mehlville School District was looking at selling more 1.28 acres from the Wohlwend Elementary and Oakville Middle School campus to Aldi.

District Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines said traffic wouldn’t be much of an issue if a store was built in the location.

“I tend to think that once customer experiences drop off and pick up traffic once, they may not try to return during drop off and pick up to shop again during that time period,” he said.

Dr. Gaines added that in addition to strong security measures at both schools, the board revised the language in the current contract.

“Aldi intends to only build a store and if they cannot build a store, the contract will be terminated,” he said.

At a school board meeting in June, the board voted 6-1 to approve the sale.

Monday, Aldi announced that they would not move forward with the project. District leaders said the grocery chain reviewed the costs and restrictions of the project and canceled its contract with the district.

