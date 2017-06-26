Dog thief in south St. Louis caught on surveillance camera

Maria Morgan is hoping surveillance video will help identify the woman who stole her dog from the backyard of her home in the 4100 block of Minnesota.



"That was so bold, she came to my backyard," said Morgan.



Morgan told News 4 her 6-year old poodle mix named Princess was her constant companion around the house.

"I used to tell my kids that she was my first grandchild," Morgan said.

Surveillance video shows the woman entering the backyard through a gate, from the alley. The woman can be seen pulling a dog leash from her shirt and then walking the dog out the gate and down the alley.



A report on the theft was made to police who describe the dog thief as a woman 20-30 years old, with a stocky build, long hair and a light complexion.



Morgan said the dognapper's figure and a brace that she wore on her left forearm might help identify who she is.



"If she ever gets caught, the number of days she had my dog is the amount of time I want her to sit in jail," said Morgan.



