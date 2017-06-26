Police: 2 robberies near Courtesy Diner may be connected

St. Louis Metropolitian Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that could be connected. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that could be connected.

Police said the first robbery occurred on Saturday afternoon as a man was leaving the Courtesy Diner in South City.

The man was in the parking lot of the restaurant when he was approached by two suspects. The first suspect is believed to have pressed a gun to this back and demanded the victim get inside of his car.

The victim and suspects entered the car and the second suspect drove to various ATM locations and took the victim’s wallet and attempted to withdraw money from the victim’s account.

After obtaining an unknown amount of cash, the suspects stopped at the victim’s house in the 4400 block of Arsenal and demanded to search the home for valuables, according to police.

The suspects then returned the victim to the Kemper and Kingshighway, made him get out of his car and left the car and the car keys before running off.

Police said the suspects kept the victim’s cell phone.

The victim was able to get back into his car and return home to check if anything was missing. After checking his home and discovered nothing was missing, he returned to Courtesy Diner and called police.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The second robbery took place Sunday afternoon around 3 to 5 p.m.

Police said a 25-year-old man was getting out of his parked car at the Courtesy Diner when three men approached the victim from behind, grabbed him, and forced him back into his car.

One suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the victim into his car and drove away.

As the suspect with the gun was backing up, he struck a metal dumpster in an alley.

The suspects then drove around with the victim inside the car for at least two hours, according to officials.

During the drive, the suspects searched the victim’s wallet and talked about going to a nearby ATM. However, the suspects discovered the victim did not have any bank cards.

The victim was told to keep his head down during the drive, so it is unknown where the car was driven.

Around 5:30 p.m., the suspects let the victim out of the car near Boardman and Kemper.

Police said the suspects drove off with the car, keeping the victim’s wallet.

The victim called police and reported his 2013 Kia Optima as stolen.

Authorities said the man was not injured during the robbery.

At this time, investigators believe the two incidents are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

