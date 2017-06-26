Man dies in police custody in Jennings; K9 injured in search

A man died while in police custody in Jennings Monday morning.

St. Louis County Police said they were executing a search warrant for a home in the 1900 block of Grape Avenue around 6:00 .m. as part of a narcotics investigation.

The suspect, 44-year-old Dwight Bradley, was inside the home and complied with officers. He was put in handcuffs and brought outside to speak to a detective.

While he was talking to the detective, police said he collapsed and may have suffered a seizure. Officers took off the handcuffs and administered two doses of Narcan, but they were not effective. Officers then started chest compressions and gained a pulse.

An ambulance took Bradley to a hospital where he later died.

A police drug K9, a 3-year-old black lab was injured during the search and was taken to an animal hospital. Authorities believe he came across and open bag of drugs, which got into his system. The K9 will be held at an animal hospital overnight for observation.

During the search, officers seized a handgun, three different powdered substances, a bag of pills and $30,000 cash.

