Emergency repair work closes lanes of Poplar Street Bridge - KMOV.com

Emergency repair work closes lanes of Poplar Street Bridge

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Fredman, Digital Content Manager
Connect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency repair work will close several eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge.

The closure will take place from Monday evening's rush hour through Tuesday morning. All but one lane will be closed.

Crews had been on the bridge doing resurface work when they noticed the need for emergency repair work.

There is no exact timeframe of when the lanes will reopen.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly