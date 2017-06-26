Mandatory water conservation order issued for Wentzville

A mandatory water conservation order is in effect for people in Wentzville.

Wentzville’s mayor told News 4 the order applies to all customers served by the City of Wentzville and Public Water Service District #2. Residents and businesses of Wentzville are not to water lawns, do laundry, wash cars or use water for non-essential purposes.

The order went into effect because crews are working to repair a 36-inch water main.

