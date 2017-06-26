St. Louis reaches settlement over wrongful death lawsuit after police sent to wrong address

St. Louis has reached a $500,000 settlement with a grandmother of a woman murdered after a 911 dispatcher sent officers to the wrong address.

Tony Jordan and Jessica Thompson were shot and killed in July of 2014. Police say Thompson's ex-boyfriend killed them.

But, officers were sent to the wrong address when the killings happened.

In Monday's settlement, Thompson's 4-year-old son will receive about $300,000 in payouts through the year 2037, including $50,000 towards his education.

The other $200,000 will go to Thompson's grandmother.

