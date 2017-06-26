Toddler badly burned by underground steam at Kiener Plaza

Lila stepped on a manhole cover marked “Steam” in the park, just for a split-second, and badly burned her bare feet. (Credit: KMOV)

A toddler was severely burned at the newly-renovated Kiener Plaza downtown.

It started as a good time in Kiener Plaza Sunday night; 2-year-old Lila was having a blast with her parents at the splash pad and the playground.

But what happened next left Lila in the hospital, with severe burns on her feet.

Her parents are from out of town. They contacted News 4 because they were so upset about what happened, but were advised by an attorney not to talk on camera. They said that Lila stepped on a manhole cover marked “Steam” in the park, just for a split-second, and badly burned her bare feet. The news of what happened to Lila, though, is also shocking to other parents playing with their kids at Kiener.

The plaza recently underwent a massive, multi-million dollar renovation and just re-opened last month.

With fun to be had, many children have been wandering around without shoes. Parents say they never expected there would be burning steam under the surface of the park.

Earlier Monday, two steam manhole covers were free and clear for anyone to step on, but just after News 4 started making calls, crews came and barricaded them.

“That seems very dangerous because this is a place kids run around barefoot. So that seems pretty dangerous to have that over there,” said Nanci, a mother whose kids were playing in Kiener on Monday.

“That's very scary,” said another mom, CJ Jones.

News 4 wanted to know how could this happen.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation, which designed the remodel of the park would not talk on camera but passed us off to the city.

No one from the city would talk on camera either, but off-camera an official said the reason the manhole was so hot was because there was a leak in the steam line that runs underneath the park.

The city says that the company that operates it, Trigen, has already fixed the leak,

But parents still want to know why there's a steam line running underneath the park in the first place.

“I think they should do a better job with their layouts and design and engineering to think about the possibilities of everything that can go wrong to keep the public safe,” Jones said.

The temperature of the manhole cover had steadily decreased throughout the day. The company is considering installing fiberglass manhole covers that will not be as hot to the touch in the event of another leak.?

