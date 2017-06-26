Phi Beta Phi Fraternity donates thousands of books to St. Louis children

The Phi Beta Phi Fraternity for women made a generous donation of 40,000 brand new books to schools in the St. Louis area. (Credit: KMOV)

The Phi Beta Phi Fraternity for women made a generous donation of 40,000 brand new books to St. Louis area children Monday.

The books will be used in school and after-school programs in St. Louis city. The fraternity collected the books to donate as a way to celebrate its 150 anniversary.

St. Louis was selected as the city of choice based on need.

“We know that in St. Louis 39 percent of the children are below the poverty line. So all of our recipients are from the St. Louis City area. Hoping to make a difference because if 1 in 4 children can't read, that is one too many,” said Grand Vice President of Programming, Marla Neely Wulf.

The fraternity has donated more than $4 million dollars to literary causes over the past several years.