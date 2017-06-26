Court upholds gun ban at zoo

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge ruled Monday that the zoo has the right to ban guns.

The ruling makes a temporary ban that was issued in 2015 permanent. In 2015, gun rights activist Jeff Smith said he planned to lead a group of armed people into the zoo, challenging the zoo’s gun policy.

After Monday’s ruling, the zoo released the following statement:

We are pleased that the judge granted our motion…. In support of its family-friendly environment and its mission of conservation, the St. Louis Zoo will continue its current policy of prohibiting weapons from being carried by visitors on its premises.

