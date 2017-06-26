Man arrested after crashing into Mizzou Arena causing $100K in d - KMOV.com

Man arrested after crashing into Mizzou Arena causing $100K in damage

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Nathaniel Conant, 23, was arrested after crashing through a media gate at Mizzou Arena. (Credit: Boone County Sheriff’s Department) Nathaniel Conant, 23, was arrested after crashing through a media gate at Mizzou Arena. (Credit: Boone County Sheriff’s Department)

A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after police said he crashed through the media gate at Mizzou Arena.

According to authorities, Nathaniel Conant crashed his car through the Norm Stewart Court, causing about $100,000 worth of damage.

Officials have not released what caused the crash at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

