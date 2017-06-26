Police: 14 suspects arrested in prostitution sting

Police say 14 suspects have been arrested in relation to a human trafficking sting. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

Fourteen people have been arrested after St. Louis County Police Multijurisdictional Human Trafficking Task Force partnered with other surrounding agencies to target those seeking to purchase sex from potential human trafficking victims.

The investigation concluded that 14 people are accused of seeking to purchase sex from potential trafficking victims during the time frame of June 19, 2017, and June 22, 2017, at various locations within St. Louis County and St. Charles County, according to police.

During this operation, police said they also seized 5 handguns, suspected methamphetamines, and marijuana.

The names of the 14 individuals are listed below:

1. Jeffrey Pautz, 54 years of age, 700 block of Shallowford in Manchester, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in Maryland Heights.

2. John Lyerla, 43 years of age, 14300 block of Airelle Court in Florissant, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in Maryland Heights.

3. Rashad Ross, 27 years of age, 200 block of Countryside Drive in Florissant, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in Maryland Heights.

4. Daniel Barton, 35 years of age, 4200 block of Fosterburg in Alton, IL is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in St. Charles County.

5. Jacob Livingston, 22 years of age, 10 block of Chip Drive in O’Fallon, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution, distribution of drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. He was arrested in St. Charles County.

6. Zhiyu Yang, 25 years of age, 200 block of Excalibur Blvd. in Troy, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in St. Charles County.

7. Sandy Mills, 36 years of age, of the 900 block of McDonough Street in St. Charles, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested in St. Charles County.

8. Jeffrey Hamlett, 50 years of age, of the 1400 block Boone Street in Troy, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution, VMCSL, unlawful use of weapon, and distribution of drugs. He arrested in St. Charles County.

9. Keith Murphy, 39 years of age, of the 10 block of Baron in Wentzville, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution. He arrested in St. Charles County.

10. Craig Darrah Jr., 52 years of age, of the 3100 block of Applerock Drive in O’Fallon, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in St. Charles County.

11. Jonathan Chai, 27 years of age, of the 600 block of Fox Chase in Arnold, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution. He arrested in St. Louis County.

12. Stephen Sucher, 62 years of age, of the 1800 block of Golf Ridge Drive of Bloomfield Hill, MI is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in St. Louis County.

13. Joe Hayes, 39 years of age, of the 3100 block of St. Joachim Lane in St. Ann, MO is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in St. Louis County.

14. Robert Bennett, 48 years of age, of the 4200 block of Knab Road in Smithton, IL is charged with patronizing prostitution. He was arrested in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Multijurisdictional Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI St. Louis Field Office, Maryland Heights Police, Bridgeton Police, and the St. Charles County Police Department worked together during the investigation.

