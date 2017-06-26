Lawyer awaits probe of St. Louis cop-on-cop shooting

A prisoner being transported by Missouri’s Texas County Sheriff’s Department overpowered a transport officer and took a marked gray transport van Monday morning.More >
A teenager was shot and killed in Berkeley Saturday night.More >
In a settlement with the City of the St. Louis, the Missouri Civil War Museum has agreed to remove and store the Confederate Monument in Forest Park.More >
A man was killed and another was listed in critical condition after being shot during a family gathering in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.More >
