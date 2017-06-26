St. Louis man killed during Kansas City cycling event

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man died after crashing during a cycling competition in Kansas City over the weekend.

Casey Saunders died of a head injury after his bicycle crashed into a railing during the Tour of Kansas City event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

The annual cycling event consists of two days of racing. It also promotes cycling culture and celebrates fitness, health and the City of Kansas City, according to its website.

