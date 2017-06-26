Prisoner overpowers transport officer, steals marked van in Missouri

TEXAS COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A prisoner being transported by the Texas County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department overpowered a transport officer and stole a marked gray transport van Monday morning, Missouri Highway Patrol officials said.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Christopher Hunt, 33, was last seen in the Texas County transport van traveling on US 63 southbound from south of Edgar Springs around 10:30 a.m.

Hunt was last seen wearing a green and white jail uniform. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Hunt has numerous tattoos on his body, including one that reads "tough times" on his hands.

Anyone with information regarding Hunt’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Texas County is located about 150 miles south of St. Louis.

