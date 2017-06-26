About 200 residents in Millstadt area without landline 911 service

MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Around 200 residents in the Millstadt area are without landline 911 service.

According to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, 197 customers in the area that use Frontier Telephone Company were without the service Monday morning.

The issue is not having an impact on the ability of those with cell phones to contact 911. In the case of an emergency, officials recommend those impacted to use a cell phone to dial 911.

Residents who use Charter or AT&T VoIP are not impacted.

It is unknown when the service will be restored.

