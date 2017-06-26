Inmate serving life sentence dies at Potosi Correctional Center - KMOV.com

Inmate serving life sentence dies at Potosi Correctional Center

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An inmate serving a life sentence at the Potosi Correctional Center died Sunday night.

Donald Phillips, 65, was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action from Butler County.

Phillips was taken in by the Missouri Department of Corrections on June 6, 2003. He reportedly died of natural causes at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly