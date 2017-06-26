Teen shot, killed in Berkeley Saturday night

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot and killed in Berkeley Saturday night.

Police told News 4 Natious Neil was found unresponsive in the 8200 block of Fay around 11:30 p.m. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said they do not currently know what lead up to the shooting. They also have not released any information regarding a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

