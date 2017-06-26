New security tool aims to keep Cardinals fans safe

There is a new layer of security for Cardinals fans in downtown St. Louis. It comes amid increased security concerns throughout the world.

The team’s new head of security, Phil Melcher, confirmed to News 4 that the removable steel barriers on Clark Ave are new this year.

News 4 noticed the massive blocks have chains linked to pins that can go into holes on the street. This is to help keep them in place if they are hit. Melcher said barriers like this are also being used in Boston.

Cardinals fans know Clark Ave., which runs between the stadium and Ballpark Village, can be packed with people on game days so having barriers that can keep out a vehicle is key.

Just within the past week, we’ve had another reminder of how dangerous a car in a crowd can be. In London, a man drove a van into a crowd outside a mosque. Police called the attack a hate crime. Earlier in June, there was another attack in Europe, on the London Bridge. A self-proclaimed Islamic extremist drove into a crowd, killing seven people.

Here in the U.S., city officials have been working to increase security to prevent vehicular attacks like that. The Cardinals head of security said Boston is also using the new type of barrier that is outside Busch Stadium.

In New York City, a different kind of sidewalk barrier helped stop a car that plowed into a crowd in Times Square in May. One person was killed.

The new barriers outside the stadium are just one of a number of security changes this season at Busch. For example, fans are being asked to leave multi-compartment backpacks at home.

