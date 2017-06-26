St. Charles School District breaks ground on new early childhood center

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A boom in population is leading to the need for new schools in St. Charles.

The St. Charles School District broke ground on an early childhood center on Boone’s Lick Road last week.

“We got about 75 percent of the votes for that particular no tax rate bond issue and it’s a big project for us. It’s something we’ve been looking forward to for the last couple of years,” said Chris Bennett, the Communications Coordinator for the City of St. Charles School District.

The new center will add an additional 200 spaces for students, which will remove the burden placed on elementary schools that currently house pre-kindergarten programs.

“All the other districts have early childhood centers and a lot of people when they are shopping around for districts in the St. Charles County area, even the St. Louis County area, it’s something that’s becoming more prevalent,” Bennett said.

The district opened two half-day preschools a few years ago that are already running at capacity.

