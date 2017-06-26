Missouri Civil War Museum to remove Confederate Monument by end of month

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In a settlement with the City of the St. Louis, the Missouri Civil War Museum has agreed to remove and store the Confederate Monument in Forest Park.

The museum said it will remove the monument at their sole cost by June 30.

“Although it is our position that the City controls the monument and would have prevailed in court, the City has entered into this agreement to avoid protracted legal proceedings and move forward immediately with the monument’s removal,” read a portion of a press release sent out by the City of St. Louis Monday morning.

The museum also agreed to store the monument until a permanent location is found.

“That permanent location must be at a Civil War museum, battlefield or cemetery,” according to the settlement. “Further, the Civil War Museum has agreed that the monument will not be displayed or located in the City of St. Louis or in St. Louis County.”

Earlier this month, a judge halted the removal of the monument after the museum claimed to have a deed to the memorial. The City claimed the deed did not exist and that they had ownership over the monument.

“This issue has played out for far too long,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said. “This settlement agreement is the best way to move forward and put this issue behind us.”

