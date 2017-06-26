1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting in Walnut Park East - KMOV.com

1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting in Walnut Park East

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Credit KMOV Credit KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and another is in critical condition following a double shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Beacon at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not identified the deceased victim.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly