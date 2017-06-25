Police searching for 2 suspects in MetroLink robbery

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on a MetroLink train at 4300 North Hanley Road Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., two male suspects approached a 14-year-old boy while he was riding the train and demanded his bag. When the boy refused to hand it over, the suspects began to assault him.

A group of individuals tried to intervene when one of the suspects displayed a firearm and pointed it at them. Officers then began a pursuit of the suspects into a nearby wooded area where they made their escape.

The suspects got away with the victims bag and cell phone.

The first suspect, who was armed, is described as a short black male in his teens wearing a white shirt and navy blue pants at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is also described as a black male in his teens and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)

