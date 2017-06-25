Police investigating child drowning in O'Fallon, Mo. - KMOV.com

Police investigating child drowning in O'Fallon, Mo.

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The O'Fallon Police Department is investigating a drowning that occurred at a home in the 1300 block of Bryan Valley Sunday evening. 

Officials said a child was a victim of the drowning but have yet to release additional details about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will become available as this story develops.

